Sicamous RCMP fine driver for travelling 150 km/h in 60 km/h zone

Sicamous RCMP impound a second vehicle in one week after driver issued excessive speed ticket on Sept. 3. (File photo)

For the second time in a week, a driver’s vehicle was impounded after they were ticketed for doing more than double the posted speed limit through Sicamous.

RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports a Sicamous officer observed an SUV travelling at an extreme rate of speed eastbound on Highway 1 past the Highway 97 intersection. This occurred at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Following the vehicle, the officer registered its speed at 150km/h in the posted 60km/h zone, McNeil said.

The driver, a resident of West Vancouver, was stopped and issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding. The driver’s SUV was towed and impounded for seven days as a result of the infraction.

On Sept. 1, Sicamous RCMP impounded an SUV travelling at 141 km/h in the same location. The driver also received a $483 ticket.

“This section of highway is populated with businesses and intersections which access the highway. The actions of both drivers posed a serious risk to the safety of a motorist or pedestrian using the highway.”

