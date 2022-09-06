Sicamous RCMP fine driver for travelling 150 km/h in 60 km/h zone

For the second time in a week, a driver’s vehicle was impounded after they were ticketed for doing more than double the posted speed limit through Sicamous.
RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports a Sicamous officer observed an SUV travelling at an extreme rate of speed eastbound on Highway 1 past the Highway 97 intersection. This occurred at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Following the vehicle, the officer registered its speed at 150km/h in the posted 60km/h zone, McNeil said.
The driver, a resident of West Vancouver, was stopped and issued a $483 ticket for excessive speeding. The driver’s SUV was towed and impounded for seven days as a result of the infraction.
On Sept. 1, Sicamous RCMP impounded an SUV travelling at 141 km/h in the same location. The driver also received a $483 ticket.
“This section of highway is populated with businesses and intersections which access the highway. The actions of both drivers posed a serious risk to the safety of a motorist or pedestrian using the highway.”
