Sicamous RCMP impounded their third vehicle in less than a week on Sept. 5 due to drivers being ticketed for driving at more than twice the posted speed limit. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP impound third vehicle in 5 days for extreme speeds on Highway 1

Rental SUV clocked Sept. 5 doing 208 km/h in 100 km/h zone near Malakwa

Sicamous RCMP impounded a third SUV Monday in less than a week for travelling at excessive speeds on Highway 1.

Although the driver received a $400-plus ticket, they are facing much higher costs.

On Labour Day, Sept. 5 at 11:30 p.m., a Sicamous RCMP officer observed the eastbound vehicle on the Malakwa four-lane section of the Trans-Canada Highway travelling at an extreme speed, reports Sgt. Murray McNeil.

The officer confirmed by radar the SUV’s speed at 207km/h in the 100km/h zone.

The driver was stopped and the vehicle was found to be a rental from Calgary. Police impounded the rental SUV for seven days and issued a $483 ticket for excessive speed.

The rental company advised the driver he will be responsible for towing, storage and other costs associated with having the vehicle returned to Calgary, McNeil said.

The extreme speed and the fine was the third in something of a trend. Both on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3, Sicamous RCMP ticketed drivers and impounded their vehicles for seven days for driving at more than twice the posted speed.

On Sept. 1 at 10:20 a.m., an SUV driven by a person from Airdrie, Alta. was clocked going 141 km/h in a 60 zone as they headed east through Sicamous.

On Sept. 3 at 11 p.m., an SUV driven by a resident of West Vancouver was clocked doing 150 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Highway 1 near the Highway 97 intersection.

After the second one, McNeil remarked: “This section of highway is populated with businesses and intersections which access the highway. The actions of both drivers posed a serious risk to the safety of a motorist or pedestrian using the highway.”

