Sicamous residents 60 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine early

Residents can book immediately to receive vaccine March 24 to 26 and March 29 to 30

While most of the province is welcoming seniors 75 and older to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, things will be moving faster for Sicamous and the surrounding area.

On March 22, the District of Sicamous announced that its residents who are 60 years old and older, along with people living in Malakwa and Swansea Point, can contact Interior Health at 1-877-740-7747 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccinations will be administered in Sicamous from March 24 to 26 and March 29 to 30.

Those calling to book an appointment to receive a vaccination in Sicamous should be aware that they will encounter a recorded message that states only individuals 75 and older can book a vaccination. The district is advising people to continue through the phone prompts until they can speak with a representative and then ask to book an appointment for the Sicamous Community Clinic.

First Nations people 55 and older can schedule vaccinations provincewide.

Sicamous is not the first community in B.C. to receive vaccine ahead of the provincewide schedule. Prince Rupert and other small communities have had their entire populations given the first dose of the vaccine.


