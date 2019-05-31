The graffiti has been in Armstrong for a while now. (Jennifer Blake - Morning Star)

Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

  • May. 31, 2019 3:45 p.m.
  • News

A bright blue spray-painted swastika, which has allegedly been in Armstrong for a while now without being cleaned off, is causing some concern among residents.

The swastika, which is located on Park Drive in front of Armstrong’s skate park, is near many of Armstrong’s most popular family recreation sites; such as Memorial Park, Armstrong-Spallumcheen Outdoor Pool, NorVal Arena, Hassen Memorial Arena, the IPE grounds and Asparagus Community Theatre.

One commenter on the Armstrong Community Forum on Facebook said: “I did not know that we even had people like that living in Armstrong.”

“I love Armstrong,” said on commenter. “But our little town is changing.”

One person on the community forum even said that a few years back someone had mass photocopied and distributed “similar racist type material” all over the streets and yards of Armstrong.

Related: Vandalism closes Armstrong spray park

Related: RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple
Next story
Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Just Posted

Revelstoke Mountain Resort pushing expansion of summer activities

Updated Master Plan outlines near-term priorities including staff housing and a golf course

City of Revelstoke communication survey results in and strategic plan on the way

The City of Revelstoke polled staff, stakeholders and residents about their communications… Continue reading

BC Hydro rock scaling work on Highway 23 in June

Expect delays heading north starting on the 18th

No fires near Revelstoke after last nights storm

Roads and weather conditions

Free shoe store in Kelowna available for those in need in Revelstoke

Shoe Bank Canada is a national charity organization that began in Kelowna

New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

74 new one and two bedroom homes starting at $780

Fire spotted in the South Okanagan

The Penticton Western News has a reporter on the scene

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Patrick Murphy and Emil Anderson Construction will work together on Hunters Hill project

Sidewalk swastika in Okanagan community causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Summerland students to participate in blood drive

High school students will attend clinic in Penticton on June 13

Most Read