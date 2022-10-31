Significant injuries following hit and run in Black Mountain

A man was hit by a vehicle while riding his scooter in Kelowna

A 59-year-old man remains in hospital after he was hit while riding his scooter in the Black Mountain area by a vehicle that fled the scene, on Oct. 29.

According to Kelowna RCMP, the incident happened at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Lewis Road and Gardner Road. He was taken to hospital with significant injuries.

Police are asking for the driver of the vehicle, believed to be smaller and possibly green in colour, to step forward along with anyone else who may have witnessed the incident or have dashcam footage of the area.

Those with information are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2022-67981.

