SilverStar Mountain Resort is nominated as one of 20 of North America’s most favourite ski resorts in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice 2020. Winners will be announced Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (SilverStar Mountain Resort - Facebook)

SilverStar tapped as one of North America’s favourites by USA Today

‘We are so humbled to be nominated,’ says Vernon resort’s communications manager

SilverStar Mountain Resort is nominated as one of USA Today’s 10Best ski resorts in 2020.

“Temperatures are cooling and ski areas all across the (United States) and Canada are gearing up for their winter season,” the website reads. “10Best wants to know which North American ski resorts are the creme de la creme.”

USA Today asked ski and snowboard experts to nominate their top 20 mountains that offer varied terrain, lift access, amenities in town and of course, serious snowfall. Now, readers can vote on their favourites.

“We are so humbled to be nominated for this prestigious award,” communications and sponsorship manager Chantelle Deacon said. “To be recognized internationally is such an honour.”

SilverStar Mountain Resort is up against some hefty competition including Golden’s Kicking Horse, Whistler Blackcomb, Banff and Lake Louise. Resorts in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming and Colorado are also among the tapped resorts.

Idaho’s Brundage Mountain Ski Resort, Sunshine Village in Banff and California’s Kirkwood Mountain Resort are currently sitting in the top three positions. SilverStar is currently in the eighth spot.

“We’re very proud of our small mid-mountain village on a massive mountain and we are very grateful to be recognized for that,” Deacon said.

10Best said Vernon’s local resort is known for its excellent cross-country skiing, 132 runs and 12 gladed areas, 100 per cent natural snow and its 3,282 skiable acres around a ski-in ski-out village.

Snow aficionados can vote for their favourite resort once per day on 10best.com.

The winners will be announced Friday, Nov. 20.

