Keremeos RCMP help free young moose caught in barbed wire fence near Ollala. (file photo)

Similkameen police officer uses bolt cutters to free young moose caught in fence

Moose incident took place on Nov. 7

Keremeos police recently received an unusual call to help a young moose that got stuck in a barbed wire fence.

According to a release, Cst. Matthew Groen with the Keremeos RCMP was called to help the moose on Highway 3A, north of Ollala, on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

Bystanders told him they thought its mother was nearby and reluctant to leave without the calf.

After assessing the situation, Cst. Groen returned to the detachment to find bolt cutters to cut the wire, the release reads. He was able to free the moose from the fence and watched as it ran back to the brush.

“These are the kinds of good news stories the public rarely hears about. Officers working in remote detachments often have to use their ingenuity to problem solve unique situations on their own,” said Cst. James Grandy in the release.

