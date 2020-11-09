North Glenmore Elementary School. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

SD23 has issued seven school exposure announcements in the Central Okanagan over the past two days

UPDATE: 8:40 p.m.

Interior Health has confirmed two more COVID-19 exposure within Kelowna elementary schools on Monday evening.

According to a news release from the Central Okanagan School District (SD23), a member of the school communities at both South Kelowna Elementary School and École Casorso Elementary School has tested positive for the virus. One case has been noted at each school.

A case was present in South Kelowna Elementary on Nov. 5 and 6, and another case was present in Casorso Elementary on Nov. 5 and 6.

As with the several other recent exposure events, SD23 has not confirmed whether the infected people are students, teachers or staff members at the school.

The news follows shortly after Interior Health confirmed a case of the virus at North Glenmore Elementary School earlier in the day, and four other exposure announcements on Nov. 8.

The school is the eighth in SD23 to record a case of the virus and the 11th within Central Okanagan schools as a whole.

View a full timeline of the virus within Central Okanagan schools below:

ORIGINAL STORY:

Interior Health has reported another case of COVID-19 within a Kelowna school.

A member of the North Glenmore Elementary School community has tested positive for the virus. Interior Health notes the exposure date as Nov. 6. The health authority updated its list of school exposures with the elementary school on Nov. 9.

The exposure follows four announced by the Central Okanagan School District (SD23) on Sunday, and several more in the past few weeks.

The school is the seventh in SD23 to record an exposure event and the 10th within Central Okanagan schools as a whole.

READ MORE: COVID-19 exposure at West Kelowna’s Rose Valley Elementary School

READ MORE: Single case of COVID-19 announced at West Kelowna’s Glenrosa Middle School

READ MORE: More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

Coronavirus

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
