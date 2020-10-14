Jordan Naterer. Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department.

Sister of missing hiker in Manning Park confident he will be found safe

‘He’s a very outdoorsy person and he’s really smart.’

The sister of a man missing for four days in Manning Park, is confident he will be found safe.

“He’s a very outdoorsy person and he’s really smart,” said Julia Naterer. “And there are a lot of people looking for him.”

Jordan Naterer, 25, was last seen Saturday Oct. 10.

The Vancouver man, an electrical engineer, went for a solitary hike in the Manning Park area and planned to sleep overnight.

Friends who had arranged a Thanksgiving dinner for him on Monday Oct. 12, called police when Jordan did not show up.

“He is very polite,” said Julia. “If he is going to be even a few minutes late for anything, he calls or texts.”

His vehicle was located at the Frosty Mountain trailhead by the Lightning Lake day use area of the park.

Speaking on the phone, from her home in St. John’s Newfoundland, Julia said her brother moved to this province two years ago to complete his graduate studies at the University of British Columbia.

While Jordan enjoyed hiking on the east coast, his sister said he is not as experienced with B.C. trails.

When notified of her brother’s disappearance by police, Julia’s first thought was that: “B.C. is a big place. He’s in the middle of nowhere and maybe someone took him and hurt him.”

However, she has since spoken to representatives of some Southern Interior hiking groups, and takes comfort in the fact that Manning Park trails are frequently travelled.

She believes her brother is lost, and possibly injured from a fall.

Both Princeton and Hope Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) are conducting the search.

The Vancouver Police Department is responsible for the missing person’s file, and have not yet responded to a request for information.

The Spotlight is also awaiting a response from Princeton GSAR.

A helicopter was brought to the area Wednesday morning, said Julia, but was called off because of poor weather conditions.

Jordan’s father has flown to B.C. to help with the search, and his mother is travelling to the province today.

“I’m very hopeful,” said Julia.

Naterer is described as 6’ tall, 190 lbs, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black track pants, white runners and carrying an army green backpack.

Rescue teams search for missing grad student near Manning Park

Penticton man killed ex-wife’s 4 neighbours to stop them from ‘bullying’ her

Jordan Naterer. Photo courtesy of the Vancouver Police Department.
