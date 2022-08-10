Sister takes to Facebook for information regarding brother’s death in Kelowna

The woman in the photo has not been identified (Darlene Strain/Facebook)

A woman has taken to Facebook to find details relating to the death of her brother, Daniel (Dan) Powell.

On July 30, Powell was found dead in Kelowna without his personal belongings and phone, said his sister Darlene Strain.

Cpl. Mike Della-Paolera said that there is an active investigation being conducted by the RCMP and B.C. Coroner Service. The RCMP is not releasing any additional information to the public at this time.

“There are unanswered questions as to his activity preceding, who or where he had been and so on,” said Strain.

Powell was last seen on a boat with an unidentified woman, said Strain.

She is asking for people to reach out to her or the Kelowna RCMP with any information relating to her brother’s death.

