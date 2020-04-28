A truck leaving Kelowna Fire Department Station #2. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

Six Kelowna firefighters with a wealth of experience have announced their retirement from the Kelowna Fire Department.

Captains Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe, and fire prevention officer Gayanne Pacholzuk are the department’s 2020 retirees.

These members have a nearly combined total of 150 years of service with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“We will miss seeing them every day in the stations but the friendships will last a lifetime,” said the department in a post on Instagram. “All the best in retirement.”

READ MORE: RCMP discover dead body in Kelowna

READ MORE: Minor fire at Taco Time in Rutland

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Follow me on Twitter

firefighters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Plan in the works for safe re-opening of B.C. restaurants amid COVID-19: BCRFA
Next story
Central Okanagan vet now offering COVID-19 testing for pets

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: COVID-19 has made life ‘simple’

Under the pandemic, I feel more connected to my neighbours

Revelstoke’s LUNA and Street Fest postponed due to COVID-19

Arts council is looking at another date for LUNA

One lane closed, power line down on Trans Canada Highway west of Revelstoke

DriveBC said an assessment is in progress

Interior Health expands COVID-19 testing strategy

IH is following suit of provincial health authorities, testing those with cold, influenza-like symptoms, ‘however mild’

Snow forecast for Interior B.C. highways

Up to 5 cm of snow is expected to fall in some areas

Canada predicts 3,800 total deaths by early May, as COVID-19 spreads in vulnerable groups

Total cases could be between 53,196 and 66,385 by May 5

Family member speaks about Salmon Arm church shooting a year after

Son reflects on importance of grieving together and community support

Okanagan community delays property tax penalty for all

All tazpayers, including residential, business and industrial have until Oct. 1, 2020

Trudeau says COVID-19 curve is beginning to flatten; more PPE on the way for provinces

Prime minister reminds Canadians they’re not out of the woods yet

Central Okanagan vet now offering COVID-19 testing for pets

An animal COVID-19 test at Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital costs about $200

COVID-19: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

No provincial fees for using rest areas, weigh scales

Six Kelowna firefighters retire with almost 150 years of combined service

Al Lipkovitz, Tim Hill, Rob Buchanan, Rob Schelppe and Gayanne Pacholzuk have reired

North Okanagan gets creative with pet pics, foodie fun and more

Museum’s Isolate + Create site drawing variety of posts

PHOTOS: B.C. nurse and doctor marry early ‘just in case’ amid COVID pandemic

The Hogarths had a socially distant April wedding, now work on COVID-19 frontlines as man and wife

Most Read