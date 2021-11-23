Sixty Seconds holds North American premiere in Revelstoke

The film, by local director Lara Shea, follows Tyler Turner’s recovery from a skydiving accident

Revelstoke was treated to an intimate and emotional night on Monday (Nov. 22) as a local filmmaker Lara Shea held the North American premiere of her film Sixty Seconds, at The Roxy.

Guests filled the theatre for two showings of the film, presentations by two guest speakers who were involved in the project and prize giveaways from the events sponsors.

Sixty Seconds, Shea’s directorial debut, is a film about Tyler Turner, bi-lateral amputee and professional athlete and his recovery after surviving a skydiving accident, in 2017.

Lara Shea, Jason Mannings, John Coleman, Tyler Turner, and Kayleen Vanderree taking questions after the premiere of ‘Sixty Seconds’. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

After the film, Ken Bibbey, executive producer on the project and a self-proclaimed “man of many hats”, gave a presentation reflecting on risk and how it affects one’s life.

Bibbey has over two decades experience managing risk in the mountains as a certified Association of Canadian Mountain Guides ski guide, a senior instructor and subject matter expert with the Canadian Avalanche Association.

At the end of his presentation, Bibbey presented Turner with the question: “If you could go back to the day of your accident and change it, would you?”

“I don’t think I would, sorry mom,” Turner laughed.

Residents at The Roxy prior to the premiere of ‘Sixty Seconds’. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Turner reflected on how his accident and loss of his legs led him to important emotional growth and gave him meaningful opportunities in his life he wouldn’t have had otherwise.

John Coleman, performance consultant and founder of FreeFlow Mental Training, who has worked with Turner since his accident, gave a presentation on mental health and resilience, and how to accept the things that happen in your life for what they are.

