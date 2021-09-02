Spectators take in the well choreagraphed landing skimmers do one by one to refill on Okanagan Lake. The six skimmers spent Sunday and Monday putting water on the Skaha Creek wildfire. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Skaha Creek Wildfire near Penticton expected to be more active as weather warms

Another controlled ignition is planned for Thursday

The BC Wildfire Service is expecting the Skaha Creek Wildfire to pick up again as the weather warms up on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Ahead of any increase in activity, a small one hectare controlled ignition is planned for the southeast corner with a minimal increase in smoke expected.

A controlled ignition on Wednesday successfully burned around 15 hectares along the southeast corner of the fire, in the area closest to Penticton.

Guards have so far been established around the east, north and west sides of the fire, and are being held above those guards.

Crews are also working on the south side of the fire, where it is largely being held up the slope of the Skaha Creek drainage. A small section had crossed the creek earlier in the week but was contained by crews.

Helicopters are continuing to bucket the fire, with six in the air assisting the 73 personnel and 15 pieces of heavy machinery working on the ground.

