Ski and road conditions for Revelstoke: Watch for slippery sections

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 4. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 19 overnight.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 2 cm
Base at 1,950m: 210 cm
Season total: 818 cm
Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar.2 at 6:45 a.m.:
“Three times “Low” does not mean let your guard down. Take the time to exercise safe travel practises; ski your line one at a time, pay attention to and continue to avoid cornices, terrain traps, and other lingering hazards.”
Alpine: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Below treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.