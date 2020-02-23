Some areas in Glacier National Park are permanently closed in the winter as they are used for snow study, explosive testing or are at risk of triggering avalanches directly onto the highway. (File photo/Avalanche Canada)

Ski area in Glacier National Park closed after illegal access to adjoining area

It has been closed until further notice

The West Rogers Winter Restricted Area in Glacier National Park is closed until further notice.

According to a Facebook post in Parks Canada’s Parks Mountain Safety page, this closure comes after several people entered the Macdonald West Winter Prohibited Area on Feb. 22.

“The Winter Permit System in Glacier National Park needs 100 per cent compliance,” reads the post.

To check which areas are open see Parks Canada’s Rogers Pass backcountry access interactive map.

 

Parks Canada

Most Read