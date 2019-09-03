Ski the Okanagan with SilverStar-Apex deals

Vernon and Penticton ski resorts team up to share the ultimate winter experience

As the seasons start to change and the sweaters start to come out, the mindset of many Okanagan residents begins to freeze over—from the warm lakes and bikinis of summer to fluffy snow and ski boots—ski season is almost up us.

And SilverStar Mountain Resort and Apex Mountain Resort have teamed up to enhance the ski season for its season pass holders.

The Vernon and Penticton ski resorts will allow their season pass holders two free days of skiing or snowboarding at the affiliated resort.

But that’s not all. When the freebies run out, pass holders will be able to score a 25 per cent discount on lift tickets for the remainder of the season—with some exceptions and blackout dates.

Between the two resorts, nearly 4,400 acres of terrain can be explored.

“We are so excited to be working with Apex to provide all of our season pass holders the best value out of their pass,” SilverStar sales and marketing director Ian Jenkins said.

“It makes sense for the resorts in the Okanagan valley to work together and we are looking forward to a reciprocal partnership with SilverStar,” Apex general manager James Shalman said.

Apex also has partnerships with Mt. Baldy, Manning Park, Seymour and Mt. Washington. SilverStar has a similar partnership with Mt. Seymour Ski Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in Kamloops.

“By adding SilverStar to this reciprocal deal, it will allow pass holders to experience more of the fantastic riding we have in the Okanagan, not only giving pass holders greater value but a more diversified winter skiing experience,” Shalman said.

