A skid-steer loader and car trailer was stolen from Armstrong’s AIM maintenance lot early Monday morning. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Skid-steer loader stolen from AIM Roads in North Okanagan

Loader was stolen early Monday morning along with a vehicle trailer from AIM maintenance lot

A skid-steer loader and car trailer were stolen from the AIM maintenance yard in Armstrong in the early hours of Monday morning.

AIM Roads was renting the equipment from Nor-Val Rentals, which notified AIM and the local RCMP detachment following the theft.

Brandon Barker of Nor-Val’s Vernon location said the gates to the Armstrong lot are left open when the snow plows are working.

“They’ve got trucks out all the time,” he said.

“I would assume someone in their truck pulled into their yard, hooked up to the trailer and took off while no one was around,” added Barker.

The John Deere loader was sitting on a car trailer at the time of the theft, as it gets towed to different locations by AIM crews on a nightly basis.

According to Barker, police have not reported having any luck tracking down the equipment.

READ MORE: AIM Roads responds to abuse of staff, public frustrations in Okanagan-Shuswap

READ MORE: Province invests in Armstrong child care

