Skier, 34, missing at Red Mountain resort near Rossland

Poor weather is hampering efforts to find a 34-year-old skier on Red Mountain in Rossland.

Search and rescue crews were called at about 6 p.m. Monday night after Mark Anthony Gayowski failed to return from the slopes.

“They went out and did some preliminary searching around Kirkup, Grey and Esling Creek area, and managed to find some tracks,” said Mike Hudson, head of the South Columbia search team.

“They followed those tracks for some time until about 12:30 a.m. due to deteriorating conditions with the snowfall, darkness and fog.”

The search resumed at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, with about 30 people on skis, ATVs, snowmobiles or snowshoes.

“Conditions are still pretty snowy and foggy, but we have five teams in the field, and we’re heading back to the location where we found the tracks, both from the bottom and the top and hopefully we’ll find him somewhere in the middle,” Hudson said.

READ MORE: Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Gayowski is described as white, 6 feet tall, and about 209 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue ski jacket, black ski pants, a brown toque and goggles.

Avalanche risks in the area are moderate to high. Up to 30 centimetres of snow was still expected for Tuesday evening.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter