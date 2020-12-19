Skiing near Rogers Pass last winter. (Photo by Phil Tomlinson)

Skier breaks leg in Glacier National Park; Parks Canada advises caution this winter

It was the 17th search and rescue call of the year in the park

A skier with a broken leg was rescued by a Parks Canada helicopter from Rogers Pass on Dec. 18.

The RCMP received a call about an injured skier in the Connaught Creek area of Glacier National Park that morning.

Parks Canada staff were able to locate and safely transport the injured skier by helicopter out of the backcountry to Highway 1. The patient was then transferred to BC Ambulance and taken to hospital.

Multiple winter storms have hit the Revelstoke area in recent days and Revelstoke Mountain Resort reported 60 cm of new snow in the last week.

As of Dec 19, avalanche forecasting calls for high hazard, increasing to extreme by Dec. 21. There is a heavy snowfall warning for the Revelstoke area with 20 cm expected.

This was the 17th search and rescue call this year for Glacier National Park, which is about average said Shelley Bird, communications for Parks Canada.

There were 25 search and rescue responses in 2019 for Glacier National Park and 16 in 2018.

READ MORE: Program aims to reduce search and rescue calls in Revelstoke for snowmobilers

Given the current strain of a global pandemic on the healthcare system, Parks Canada warned people choosing to ski Rogers Pass to exercise an abundance of caution and avoid putting additional strain on first responders and hospitals.

Parks Canada asks all visitors to respect federal and provincial health guidelines and orders. The agency recommends delaying non-essential travel at this time, as per B.C’s travel advisory.

