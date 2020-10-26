Multiple motor vehicle incidents stalled traffic between Kelowna and Vernon on Highway 97 after a morning snowfall Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Pam Wiebe Brunsdon - Facebook)

Slick roads on Monday commute around Vernon

Several accidents have been reported stalling highway traffic

Roads are slick Monday, Oct. 26, due to an early morning snowfall and motorists are reminded to drive to conditions.

Multiple accidents have been reported on Highway 97 stalling traffic between Vernon and Kelowna.

A multiple-vehicle incident (MVI) reportedly closed two northbound lanes earlier around Crystal Waters this morning while another collision was later reported nearby affecting southbound traffic near Gatzke Road in Lake Country.

Incidents aren’t exclusive to highways today.

A fender-bender collision was reported along 27th Street in Vernon around 8:20 a.m.

Residents have taken to social media to share road conditions and images from accident scenes.

A Facebook user is warning motorists that Westside Road is slick as well.

“Sanding crews just heading south and sanding,” the area resident posted.

