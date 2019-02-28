Revelstoke weather: Slippery driving conditions

Local roads, weather, and skiing conditions report for today

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Taft Rd and Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area for 11.2 km (30 to 19 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Mar 1. From 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM PST on Thursday and Friday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High minus 1. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low minus 5.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 208 m

Season total: 809 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Feb. 28 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Be cautious of sluffing or thin wind slabs on steep Southerly terrain and cooler temps with wind exposure on Northerly aspects.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.