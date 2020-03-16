Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning up to 20 cm expected by Wednesday morning

Today: Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 12 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tomorrow: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low minus 6.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 258 cm

Season total: 989 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Monday

“Clear skies and warm temps are in the forecast for today, lather up with sun screen, don’t forget your shades, and expect avalanches to become more likely into the afternoon.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Sunday

“Expect an upward swing in temperatures as the freezing level rises on Monday. This shift in temperature may result in an increased likelihood of triggering persistent slab avalanches. Be especially cautious underneath steep sun exposed slopes and around rock outcrops.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Sunday

“Expect an upward swing in temperatures as the freezing level rises on Monday. Be especially cautious underneath steep sun exposed slopes and around rock outcrops.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Avalanche Canada