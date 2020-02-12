Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Mainly cloudy today

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery section.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery section.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery section.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 254 cm

Season total: 746 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Insta

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“There is some amazing skiing to be found right now!

Be aware some valleys have received more wind than others, so the presence of wind slabs at higher elevations should be investigated.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Little precipitation along with recent winds blowing from a variety of directions will keep wind slabs at upper elevations the main concern.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Little precipitation along with recent winds blowing from a variety of directions will keep wind slabs at upper elevations the main concern.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Survivor kittens find their forever home in Okanagan
Next story
Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

Just Posted

Tourism Revelstoke finalist for professional excellence award

The award will be presented at the BC Tourism Industry Conference March 4-6

Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Mainly cloudy today

From the streets of Kenya: Finding a home and a school for a 16 year old boy

Deanne Berarducci’s NGO is Because All Children Matter

Update: Highway 1 reopens following collision near Three Valley Gap

Reports suggest accident involved two semi trucks.

High Revelstoke snowpack increases spring flood risk

Spring weather also contributes heavily to flooding

Coastal GasLink blockades a ‘dress rehearsal’ for future project fights: Kenney

He said the protests are not about Indigenous rights

Ex-B.C. principal busted by Creep Catchers faces disciplinary hearing

Charges dropped against Jason Obert in 2017, now the decoy who nabbed him set to testify at hearing

Alaska man wins 1,000 mile Yukon sled dog race

This is the Alaskan musher’s second consecutive win

Man accidentally donates girlfriend’s 50 pairs of shoes to B.C. thrift store

Cassandra Converse has forgiven him, but she jokes that this Valentine’s Day better be pretty special

Baby with meningitis suffers stroke after being sent home from crowded B.C. emergency room

‘I thought once I got to the hospital, we’re safe,’ Maple Ridge mom says after infant nearly dies

Legends to be on hand as Canucks retire Sedins’ jerseys tonight

Henrik’s No. 33 and Daniel’s No. 22 will be raised to the rafters at Rogers Arena

Morning Start: Do you know the tale of the swamp rabbit?

Your morning start for Wednesday, Feb. 12

BeadTrails holds fundraisers for Australian fire relief

Summerland business creates new bead and will hold barbecue on Feb. 14

Ballet Kelowna explores love in Valentine’s Day show

The program will showcase three Canadian choreographers’ works

Most Read