Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Snow beginning in the morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery section.

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Slippery section.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery section.

South: Limited visibility with fog. Compact snow. Slippery section.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 0 cm

Base depth: 254 cm

Season total: 746 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“There is some amazing skiing to be found right now!

Be aware some valleys have received more wind than others, so the presence of wind slabs at higher elevations should be investigated.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Little precipitation along with recent winds blowing from a variety of directions will keep wind slabs at upper elevations the main concern.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Tuesday

“Little precipitation along with recent winds blowing from a variety of directions will keep wind slabs at upper elevations the main concern.”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

