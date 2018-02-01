Slippery highways around Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting slippery roads around Revelstoke this morning. (DriveBC Cams)

Between 2 and 4 cm of snow expected in town today

The highways are slippery this morning.

DriveBC is reporting compact ice on Highway 1 between Craigellachie and Revelstoke and compact snow with slippery sections between Revelstoke and the western boundary of Glacier National Park.

On Hwy. 23, DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections between Shelter Bay and Revelstoke.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 0 C today. There’s also periods of snow with 2 to 4 cm expected.

For current weather conditions, head to weather.gc.ca.

For current road conditions, head to drivebc.ca.

In case you missed it:

VIDEO: Death Cafe puts mortality front and centre

Image of China’s Pearl River inspires RiverBlue documentary

Wayne’s World

@marissatiel

marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.