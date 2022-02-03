Slippery road conditions a factor in three collisions on Highway 1 in the Shuswap

In once incident, police say driver lost control and crossed into oncoming lanes

Police say an eastbound semi lost control in slippery road conditions and went into the eastbound ditch along Highway 1 in Craigellachie in the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Shane Burden/Facebook photo)

Snowy, slippery highway conditions in the Shuswap were factors in several collisions along Highway 1.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Salmon Arm RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services paramedics and firefighters from the Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department responded to a collision involving two commercial trucks on Highway 1 in Tappen.

According to police, the driver of an eastbound semi lost control on the “icy highway” and crossed into the oncoming lanes.

“A westbound semi truck towing two empty fuel trailers took evasive action and was able to avoid a head-on collision, but both trucks did side swipe each other,” said Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West in a Feb. 3 media release. As a result of the impact, both drivers lost control. One of the trucks jackknifed at the intersection of Highway 1 and James Road. West said the other ended up in the westbound ditch. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and West said about three-and-a-half hours passed before the wreckage could be cleared.

“Thankfully, both of the truckers did not suffer any major injuries,” said West.

On the same night, around 9:20, police and paramedics responded to a collision on Highway 1 east of Salmon Arm, near the 109 Forest Service Road.

According to police, the driver of a westbound semi lost control on snow-covered roads. The vehicle slid into the westbound ditch, leaving the trailer portion partially blocking the highway. The driver was uninjured and the vehicle was eventually towed away from the scene.

Another collision occurred in the early morning hours Feb. 3 on Highway 1 in Craigellachie. Police say an eastbound semi lost control in slippery road conditions and went into the eastbound ditch. The driver wasn’t injured and the vehicle is not interfering with traffic.

Witnesses report there were two other collisions involving semis in the same area.

Heavy congestion, slippery conditions, and some spun out vehicles causing a snarl along #BCHwy1 in the #SalmonArm and #Sicamous area. Please slow down and use caution! — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 3, 2022

