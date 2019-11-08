Slippery road conditions in Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. Snow level rising to 1300 metres this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Snow level near valley bottom. Low plus 2.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Snow level rising to 1300 metres in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Watch for slippery sections and slush.
Slushy with slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary.
West to Sicamous: Road maintenance work between Victoria Rd W and Three Valley-Mabel FSR for 21.4 km (Revelstoke). Until Fri Nov 8 at 4:00 PM PST. Single lane alternating traffic.
Construction work at Avoca Rd W (25 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 8 at 6:00 PM PST. Loading and Unloading of large equipment, Construction zone with 20 minute delays.
Highway 23
North: Slushy with slippery sections
South: No conditions or planned construction.
For more information see DriveBC.