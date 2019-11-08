Slippery road conditions in Revelstoke today

Chance for snow

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this morning. Snow level rising to 1300 metres this morning. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers overnight. Snow level near valley bottom. Low plus 2.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Periods of rain beginning in the morning. Snow level rising to 1300 metres in the afternoon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Watch for slippery sections and slush.

Slushy with slippery sections between Glacier National Park West Boundary and Glacier National Park East Boundary.

West to Sicamous: Road maintenance work between Victoria Rd W and Three Valley-Mabel FSR for 21.4 km (Revelstoke). Until Fri Nov 8 at 4:00 PM PST. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Avoca Rd W (25 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 8 at 6:00 PM PST. Loading and Unloading of large equipment, Construction zone with 20 minute delays.

Highway 23

North: Slushy with slippery sections

South: No conditions or planned construction.

For more information see DriveBC.

Previous story
Okanagan College receives 50K to boost students’ tech careers
Next story
Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Just Posted

Slippery road conditions in Revelstoke today

Chance for snow

Upcoming film: Two paralyzed adventurers paddle and bike from Revelstoke to Nelson

The documentary will be released later this year

Province collecting input for strategy to prepare for climate change

The deadline is Jan. 10, 2020

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

More Canadians plan to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies this year: poll

But it’s not just about thanking veterans, the poll suggests; it’s also about learning from them.

Penticton concert date for Blind Melon and guests has been cancelled

No reason given for cancellation of Canadian dates for Blind Melon, Bif Naked and Soul Asylum

Tough pup recovering after Okanagan hit-and-run

Lizzy suffered several lacerations after being struck by a vehicle in Kelowna Thursday night

Tributes, support pour in for Salmon Arm woman who died in Ibiza

GoFundMe account set up to help family of Sarah Lewis with funeral, legal expenses

Okanagan College receives 50K to boost students’ tech careers

Gateway to Tech is a provincial funding program that received a major boost with a donation from RBC

Morning Start: Happy birthday, Gordon Ramsay

Your morning start for Friday, Nov. 8

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

EDITORIAL: An ongoing call for peace

The quest for peace today seems just as elusive as it was during the First World War

Kane counts 3 points as Blackhawks roll to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver suffers first regulation loss since Oct. 19

Most Read