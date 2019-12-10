Slippery roads near Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High minus 3. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning late this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.
Tomorrow: Light snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Watch for slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Watch for slippery sections.
South: Watch for slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:
New snow: 3 cm
Base depth: 114 cm
Season total: 302 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -5C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Tuesday
“Wind slabs and persistent slabs have surprised a number of people recently, especially on S’ly aspects where they overlay a crust. Give steep southern slopes respect!”
Alpine: Moderate
Treeline: Moderate
Below treeline: Low
For more information visit Parks Canada