Slippery roads near Revelstoke today

High minus three

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High minus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning late this evening. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill near minus 7.

Tomorrow: Light snow ending in the morning then mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Watch for slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Watch for slippery sections.

South: Watch for slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 114 cm

Season total: 302 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -5C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“Wind slabs and persistent slabs have surprised a number of people recently, especially on S’ly aspects where they overlay a crust. Give steep southern slopes respect!”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Low

For more information visit Parks Canada

