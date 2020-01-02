Slippery roads with more snow in the forecast for the Revelstoke area

Roads and weather conditions for Jan. 2

Road conditions from DriveBC at 8:30 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Golden: Compact snow, slushy with slippery sections.

Highway 1 west to Sicamous: Avalanche deposit removal from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Expect 20 minute delays.

Snow deposit removal between Husky Frtg and Bowolin Rd for 26.9 km (Sicamous). Slow down and drive to winter conditions. Potholes in Compact Snow, Slow to 60km/hr, Obey Signage before Bridges.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow,watch for slippery sections. Avalanche control work at the Mica Dam avalanche gate.

Highway 23 south: Compact snow, slushy with slippery sections. Possible 20 minute delays at ferry due to heavy snowfall.

For live information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Temperature steady near zero. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 Jan. 3: Snow ending near noon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High plus 4.

Jan. 4: Rain. High plus 5.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

6 cm in the last 24 hours.

49 cm in the last 48 hours.

Base depth 195 cm.

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“Natural avalanches have tapered off in the last 12 hours; however, human triggered avalanches remain likely. Avalanches were running full path yesterday, and could easily do the same today!”

Alpine, treeline and below treeline: 3 – Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

For more information see Parks Canada.

