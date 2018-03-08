Slippery sections on Hwy. 1 and 23

DriveBC is reporting the roads are slippery around Revelstoke this morning

It’s snowing out there this morning.

DriveBC is reporting the roads around Revelstoke are slick.

On Hwy. 1 DriveBC reports slippery sections from Craigellachie to the east boundary of Glacier National Park.

On Hwy. 23 DriveBC reports slippery sections headed north toward Mica Creek and south toward Shelter Bay.

The low in Revelstoke today is +1. The high is +3.

Environment Canada is forecasting that the snow this morning is expected to change to rain in the afternoon.

For current road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For current weather visit, weather.gc.ca

In case you missed it:

Turbulent Sophomore Season for Revelstoke Air

Strength in Revelstoke for International Women’s Day

VIDEO: Do you think Revelstoke should have passenger train service?

Revelstoke racers shine at Silver Star