When you see amber, red or blue flashing lights on the roadside, slow down and move over to a free lane. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

When you see amber, red or blue flashing lights on the roadside, slow down and move over to a free lane. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Slow down, move over for roadside crews: BCAA, Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP said there have been 13 deaths and 204 roadside injuries in the last decade

The British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA) and the Kelowna RCMP are reminding people to slow down and move over when they see roadside crews at work.

Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said that in the last ten years, there have been 13 deaths and 204 injuries due to collisions at the side of the road.

This was why on Monday, Nov. 9, BCAA crews and the RCMP staged a tow scene at Duck Lake near Lake Country to remind people of what they need to do when they see crews helping a stranded motorist.

“We have a law here in B.C. called the ‘slow down, move over’ law. It requires you as a motorist when you see flashing amber, red or blue lights to slow down,” Noseworthy said.

“If you’re in a plus 80-kilometre an hour zone, that requires you to slow down to 70 kilometres an hour. If you’re in less than an 80-kilometres an hour zone, it’s 40 kilometres an hour that you’re required to slow down too, and you’re required to move over to an open lane to get past that scene.”

She added the law is not just for when tow crews are on the side of highways, but it’s also for traffic controllers, construction crews, garbage collectors and municipal workers doing roadside maintenance.

“A lot of the times people forget that this law still applies to them, or what to do when they come to a tow scene. It’s a very dangerous thing to be on the side of the road doing your job and everyone has the right to go home safely at the end of the day.”

BCAA senior manager of automotive safety and training Dave Weloy said he hears from his workers every day about drivers speeding past while they’re working and they want to remind people that they’re putting people at risk when they do that.

“They’re out there working, they got their lights flashing and people are not slowing down and not moving over, and that’s serious,” he said.

READ: Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trudeau says he hopes to see COVID-19 vaccines roll out in Canada in early 2021
Next story
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Community Connections now own the building at 416 2nd Street West. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke food bank open for evening pick up once a week starting Nov. 18

On Wednesdays the foodbank hours will be from 5-6 p.m.

Thomas Gardiner, Gary Moore and John Gardiner at Taranis’ work base on Great Northern Mountain near Trout Lake in August 2018. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Trout Lake mining company acquiring dormant molybdenum facility

Taranis runs one exploration and mining operation and is looking to expand

Tyler Maki was once again the master of ceremonies for the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Excellence Awards. The ceremony was done virtually this year. (Screenshot)
Revelstoke Business Excellence Award winners announced in virtual ceremony

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is celebrating their 125th anniversary

Kelowna Snowfall. (Contributed)
Snowfall to hit Okanagan Valley

Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 cm of snow by Tuesday morning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Kelowna resident Craig Burns visits with his grandson. (Alzheimer Society of B.C. photo)
Kelowna man with dementia joins campaign to keep loved ones connected

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. awareness campaign is called “Don’t change. Even if they do”

The bridge on Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby is closed due to an emergency. The bulletin was put out by AIM Roads late Monday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening. Check DriveBC for updates. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan bridge closed due to emergency

Trinity Valley Road between Miska Road and Frederick Road east of Enderby closed in both directions

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canada’s youngest dangerous offender from B.C. denied parole; to be reviewed in 2021

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Four arrested following reported drive-by shooting in Kamloops

The Nov. 8 shooting was the second incident in the past five weeks

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read