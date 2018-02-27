Blowing snow and limited visibility on roads this morning

DriveBC is cautioning drivers to keep their distance on Hwy. 1

The fog and flurries are back. DriveBC is cautioning drivers to keep their distance as limited visibility and blowing snow are ever present on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning.

They are also reporting compact snow on the Trans-Canada, with slippery sections from Craigellachie to Revelstoke, and slushy sections from Revelstoke to the west boundary of Glacier National Park.

On Hwy. 23. DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slushy sections from Revelstoke to Shelter Bay.

The high in Revelstoke today is +1.

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of snow over the course of the day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening.

They forecast 2 to 4 cm of snow will accumulate over the course of the day.

For up to date road conditions visit, drivebc.ca

For up to date weather visit, weather.gc.ca

