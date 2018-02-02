Slushy and slippery roads this morning

Following a multi-vehicle collision yesterday, DriveBC reports slippery roads this morning

If you haven’t looked out the window this morning yet, it’s snowing.

DriveBC is reporting that the roads are slushy and slippery and covered in compact snow.

Yesterday there was a fatal multi-vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway 10 km west of Rogers Pass.

Today according to DriveBC the roads are covered in compact snow with slippery sections headed both east and west on the Trans-Canada.

DriveBC is reporting the same on Highway 23 headed north towards Mica Dam and south towards Galena Bay.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 0. They are also forecasting 10cm of snow over the course of the day.

For up to date road conditions visit: www.drivebc.ca

For up to date weather visit: www.weather.gc.ca

