Small blaze reported east of Vernon

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road

A new wildfire was reported by BC Wildfire Service near Sugar Lake Road, approximately 60 km east of Vernon on Wednesday night.

As with most newly reported fires, this blaze is listed at .01 hectares in size. There was no cause listed on this fire as yet.

Meanwhile, the small spot size fire that sparked on Monday near Enderby is under control.

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of that blaze.

Email me john.white@vernonmorningstar.com
