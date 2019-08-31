Mount Revelstoke National Park. (File)

Small burnings planned on Mount Revelstoke

As part of Parks Canada wildfire risk reduction plan

What’s happening?

Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service fire crews continue to collaborate on wildfire risk reduction work in Mount Revelstoke National Park. Woody debris from this work is being piled up and will be burned on-site as early as September 3rd. Most work is taking place on the lower slopes of Mount Revelstoke, along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway near the top of the ski jump, and along the southern park boundary. You may notice smoke along the base of the mountain.

This work contributes to wildfire risk reduction actions taking place in and around the Revelstoke area by reducing forest fuels in this area, completing the community fireguard around the city.

Parkway Bend Prescribed Fire

Further up the mountain, preparations are complete for the planned Parkway Bend prescribed fire. After September 3rd, if a specific set of conditions, or “prescription”, are achieved, Parks Canada fire management specialists will conduct the prescribed fire.

The primary goal of the prescribed fire, located 17 km up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway, is to create a landscape-level fuel break limiting the potential spread of wildfire on the front face of Mount Revelstoke.

Through safe and effective fire management, we are reducing the danger of wildfire to the public, infrastructure and neighbouring lands, while improving the ecological health of our forests.

What to expect:

Watch for crews working along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway in Mount Revelstoke National Park. Smoke may be visible from brush pile burning. An update will be provided if conditions are favourable to ignite the Parkway Bend prescribed fire.

Previous story
Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died hits target

Just Posted

Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

Small burnings planned on Mount Revelstoke

As part of Parks Canada wildfire risk reduction plan

Revelstoke roads and weather: severe thunderstorm watch today

High 23 degrees

Revelstoke City Council hears concerns about proposed cold weather shelter

The consultation process began without council approval

Only one Revelstokian enters local race; wins competition

Less than a hundred racers took part in this year’s multiday TranSelkirk Race

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Okanagan’s Round Lake Treatment Centre celebrates 40 years of battling substance abuse

More than 12,000 people to date have come to the centre for addictions treatment

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died hits target

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

North Okanagan arena renovations facing design challenges

Despite design hurdles, target construction start date remains Spring 2020

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Most Read