A cat was found in December 2020 by a semi-truck driver after she was run over by an oncoming vehicle along an icy road in northern B.C. (BC SPCA handout)

Small cat on the mend after being run over, found frozen to icy northern B.C. road

BC SPCA now looking to name the cat, with help from British Columbians

A small cat is recovering at a BC SPCA branch in northern B.C. after being run over by a vehicle along an icy winter road.

The incident happened earlier in December, when a semi-truck driver saw what he thought was a dark spot along the road ahead – only to find out it was a tortoiseshell cat struggling to stay alive after being run over by an oncoming vehicle, BC SPCA said in a statement Thursday (Dec. 31).

“Thankfully the kind-hearted truck driver came to a halt and went out into the cold to investigate,” the animal welfare organization said.

“He was shocked to see that despite the direct hit, she was clinging to life although unable to move.”

It’s believed the female cat had been wandering and became hypothermic before collapsing in the middle of the road, where she became frozen to the pavement.

Once in the care of BC SPCA in Fort St. John, where the cat was given fluids and placed in a warming tent, she gradually became bright and alert, allowing the staff to continue their assessment of her other serious injuries which include a severely fractured knee, skin wounds and road rash. The estimated cost for ongoing care is $2,500.

The cat, which doesn’t have a name yet, is “extremely friendly and was purring and kneading the vet’s smocks as soon as she began to recover from her hypothermia,” the BC SPCA said.

“She is gentle and trusting despite her injuries. Her badly broken leg does not stop her from trying to investigate her new surroundings and seek attention from anyone who will stop to see her.”

It’s unclear when it will be up for adoption, but people can submit a possible name for the cat on the agency’s website.

The BC SPCA has made a callout for donations to help pay for the cat’s care. Roughly $15,000 has been raised as of noon Thursday.

Black Press Media has reached out for more details.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crews respond to rollover on highway between Vernon and Kelowna
Next story
Smithers RCMP make arrest after woman, 88, hit with bear spray in home invasion

Just Posted

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

(File)
Goodbye, 2020: Some songs to ring in the new year

Whether within your household bubble or alone, here are some songs to keep you dancing until 2021

Shrek The Musical is the first community musical production in 11 years and the first at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre. Opening night was Feb. 7, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
The 20 best good news stories of 2020

It wasn’t all doom and gloom in Revelstoke this year

Victoria Hotel dining room with Christmas decorations. The hotel was located on Front Street. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 2381)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Dec. 31

A look at local history from the newspaper archives

A recent collision between a logging truck and a Ford F350 on a forest service road near Invermere is shining a light on the importance of backroad safety and communication in B.C. Luckily, no one was injured in this particular incident. (File Photo)
Collision between Ford F-350, logging truck sheds light on backroad safety

Contractors, search and rescue calling for use of radios on forest service roads

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. finished 2020 with 683 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

Increase shows ‘precarious situation’ for New Year

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Interior Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Heritage Square long-term care facility on 27th Street. (kaigo.ca photo)
UPDATE: Vernon senior’s care home COVID-19 outbreak up to 21

Heritage Square cases increase for second day in a row among staff and residents

Cpl. Lorne Lecker removes open liquor from a minivan. BOAZ JOSEPH / THE LEADER
North Okanagan RCMP amp up New Year’s Eve enforcement

Residents urged to spend the evening at home with loved ones

Out of precaution, Pint and Pie was evacuated New Year's Eve due to a small grease fire at the 32nd Street restaurant. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Small fire evacuates North Okanagan business

Pine and Pie patrons evacuated New Year’s Eve

Iron wrought fences with pointed pickets are continuing to kill deer in the Central Okanagan, according to the BC Conservation Service. (Pixabay)
Two deer euthanized after becoming impaled, stuck on Kelowna fences

Conservation Service urges those with wrought iron fences to modify them, and make them safer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

A Volvo crashed into the far side of the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Fifth Street SE about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. The vehicle was seen travelling fast up Fifth Avenue followed by a police vehicle prior to the crash. (Jim Elliot - Salmon Arm Observer)
Vehicle crashes at intersection in Salmon Arm, police search car

Crash occurred about 1 p.m., vehicle seen travelling fast prior to crash

Most Read