A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the South Okanagan Sunday morning. (US Geological Survey)

Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls report that houses shook

Did you feel the rumble?

A small 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck the South Okanagan 18 kilometres from Oliver at 9:44 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of 5.9 kilometres.

Residents in Penticton and Okanagan Falls reported their houses shaking.

“My whole house was rumbling,” said Western News editor Kristi Patton who lives in Okanagan Falls.

 

