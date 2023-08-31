(BC Wildfire Service)

Small fire burning north of Revelstoke, rain in forecast

There are currently 421 wildfires burning across the province

Rain is bringing relief to wildfires throughout the Interior, however, a number of fires are still burning in areas near Revelstoke.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, a small wildfire is burning near Lake Revelstoke, just north of the Revelstoke Dam and just outside of Mount Revelstoke National Park, about 10 km north of Revelstoke. The fire was discovered on Aug. 28 is less than one hectare in size. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Hiren Creek Wildfire is still burning ‘out of control’ 19 km northwest of Revelstoke. The fire is still not threatening any structures, communities or other values, and has been burning since July 21. The size of the fire is 1,240 hectares according to the latest updates from the BC Wildfire Service.

A 37-hectare fire is burning at Elm Creek, approximately 35 km east of Revelstoke. It was caused by lightning and discovered on July 31. The BC Wildfire Service is monitoring the fire at this time.

According to Environment Canada, showers will continue today with a 60 per cent chance of rain overnight before clearing off tomorrow (Sept. 1) and Saturday (Sept. 2). Rain is in the forecast again on Sunday (Sept. 3) through until Wednesday (Sept. 6).

