BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to reports of a wildfire Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

Small fire sparks fear in Vernon homeowner

BX-Swan Lake firefighters respond to reports of wildfire

A spark quickly turned into flames Tuesday afternoon, as temperatures passed 35 degrees Celsius, giving a BX homeowner a fright.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called out to a residence in the 2500 block of East Vernon Road just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, but by the time they arrived, only a black mark remained.

The homeowner said they weren’t positive if it was a spark from a tractor or a cigarette butt that ignited the grass along the fenceline, but by the time they raced to get the hose, the flames swelled.

“It was coming straight for our house,” the homeowner said of the fire in a next door hay field.

Luckily, they were able to douse it before it could spread on one of the hottest days this month, so far.

