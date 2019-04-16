Grass fire on Tronson Road. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Small grass fire on Tronson Road in Vernon

Cause has not yet been determined.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

A small grass fire took place on Tronson Road near Aquarius Road in Vernon Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The fire is located under some wire poles in front of 8109 Tronson Road. Vernon firefighters responded to the call and extinguished the flames.

A witness said she heard a loud bang, looking out and saw the fire on the hillside by a power pole.

