Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

Offenders in Princeton are being advised to mind their Ps, their Qs and their court orders.

The local RCMP detachment has evoked a zero-tolerance for people who are breaching their probation conditions that has swept at least half a dozen men and women back into the court system in the past month.

Corporal Chad Parsons said charges are being laid “even if it’s a small breach,” for example if a person is in his or her own backyard after curfew, as opposed to being inside the house.

“We would still put that through for consideration to the Crown.”

Police are performing what amounts to bed checks in some cases.

“Sometimes we are at their house two times a night and three times a night and then switching up hours,” said Parsons.

Breaches depend on the specifics of an individual’s court order but commonly include being out of residence after curfew, consumption of drugs or alcohol, and possession of weapons and even cellphones.

“What we discussed as a detachment is that we seem to have the same people reoffending all the time so to help keep our community safe we decided to take a more proactive approach on holding these people accountable to the conditions they are on.”

The new policy gets mixed reviews, said Parsons.

“Certain ones they understand we are just doing our jobs…others aren’t a fan of it.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Just Posted

Kamloops Storm forces game 5 after win at home

Revelstoke Grizzlies looking for a win a the Forum to advance to the second round

Revelstoke Review picks up two Ma Murray nominations

BC & Yukon Community Newspapers Association’s award nominations include photography and general excellence categories

Water pooling on the Trans-Canada Highway this morning: DriveBC

Light snow also forecast for Revelstoke

Journey under the sea with Just for Kicks

Dance studio brings the Little Mermaid to life in first Revelstoke ballet production

Feb. 28 Editorial Cartoon

Marissa Tiel Review Staff… Continue reading

VIDEO: Do you think there should be pay parking in Revelstoke?

Following a city council discussion around parking solutions for a proposed commercial… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. college of midwives seeks to ban term ‘death midwife’

Association goes to court, claiming two people are using term ‘midwife’ but are not registered

Small town cops evoke zero-tolerance for breaching court orders

Princeton RCMP check on offenders up to three times a night

A day later, Morneau defends his budget

Minister fields complaints that plan doesn’t protect Canada enough from competitiveness threats

Weight loss, cryptocurrency fraud among BBB’s top 10 scams of 2017

Better Business Bureau releases its best-of-the-worst in reported fraud last year

BCHL Today: Island division previews and West Kelowna’s Harrison commits to Michigan

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

A dozen dead rabbits found near B.C. sports facility

Nanaimo Animal Control Services say they’ve alerted the BC SPCA

Sagmoen slated for bail hearing today

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is scheduled to appear in Vernon Law Courts at 2 p.m.

Most Read