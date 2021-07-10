(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Small wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park under control

The fire, measured at 0.01 hectares in size, sparked on Friday as a result of lightning

A small wildfire burning at Divide Lake in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park is under control, BC Wildfire Service said on Saturday (July 10).

The fire, measured at 0.01 hectares in size, sparked on Friday as a result of lightning.

During the 2003 wildfire season, Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park was the site of the most significant interface wildfire event in the province’s history, according to BC Wildfire.

The fire’s final size was 25,600 hectares and caused the evacuation of 33,050 people in the communities of Naramata and Kelowna. A total of 4,050 of those people were also evacuated for a second time and 238 homes were lost or damaged.

READ MORE: Update: Evacuation order lifted for Vernon wildfire

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Wildfire sparks north of West Kelowna
Next story
Small wildfire sparks just outside of Princeton

Just Posted

Recent logging activities in Bigmouth Creek, north of Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Splatsin opposes old-growth logging north of Revelstoke

House for sale in downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
What will $1.1 million get you in Revelstoke

A view of Lytton, B.C. on Friday, July 9, 2021, nine days after a wildfire ripped through the village on June 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Black Press Media)
Lytton residents left homeless after fatal wildfire get 1st look at devastation

Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. (Interior Health photo)
2 Interior Health employees withdraw from Aboriginal health positions over criticism