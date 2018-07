BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

A small fire has sparked in the Ramsey Road area south of Enderby.

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze, discovered Monday, July 23, is 0.01 hectares in size.

Related: Okanagan Wildfires – Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

There is currently no suspected cause.

Related: Soaring temperatures, high winds could worsen fires in B.C.’s southern Interior

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.