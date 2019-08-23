Smash and grab at Okanagan pot shop

Cash register and products stolen from Starbuds store in Lake Country

Security footage showed an individual breaking into the recently open Starbuds in Lake Country at 3:23 a.m. on Aug. 22. (Supplied)

Starbuds hasn’t even been open one month, but in the early morning hours on Thursday, an individual smashed their way into the Lake Country pot shop.

At 3:23 a.m. on Aug. 22, an individual broke through the glass storefront. Owner Celine Fitzgerald said the security tape showed a person sticking their hand through the broken glass and unlocking the front door.

“It was a snatch and grab,” she said. “Very quick.”

“They took the cash register and broke one of our hexagons and took the stuff with them,” Fitzgerald said.

She said the loss of a few items and the small float in the cash register pales in comparison to the cost of the damage.

The incident was reported to the RCMP and Fitzgerald said she handed over the surveillance footage as well.

“This was planned,” she said. “They were fully covered.”

“I’m not completely sure, but it was quick,” she said. “And how they covered themselves, they knew.”

Now, the owners of Starbuds are looking to beef up security measures at the Oceola Road shop, Fitzgerald said.

“It’s sad people have such a disregard for other people and their property.”

READ MORE: Pot shop to open doors Saturday in Lake Country

READ MORE: Lake Country’s first pot shop locally focused

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.