The RDOS office was built in 1984. Black Press file photo

Smash and grab hits Regional District offices in Penticton

Several computers were stolen along with food and a garbage can

The offices of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen were robbed on Nov. 14.

According to the chief administrative officer Bill Newell, the robbery was an unsophisticated smash-and-grab that came in through the front door.

“We’re still collecting information on what was taken, but we can confirm, loose change out of desk drawers, any food around the office, a small number of computers, a few jackets; and one garbage can they used to haul the rest of the material away,” said Newell.

The robbery is not going to have an impact on the RDOS’ operations, according to Newell.

READ ALSO: Oliver in midst of crime wave as break-ins continue

The robbery at the Martin Street RDOS office was believed to have taken place between 2 and 4 a.m. on the morning of Nov. 14.

According to the RDOS, the RCMP’s Forensic Unit did attend and collect evidence. The Penticton RCMP have been contacted for comment.

Property insurance will cover any loss over $5,000, but the RDOS is not expecting a significant insurance claim, with the largest single cost likely to be the replacement of the glass in the door that was the entry point.

