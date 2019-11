Call of propane smell turns out to be sewer

A gassy smell at the Vernon Courthouse Friday has been ruled negligible.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the courthouse area around 3 p.m. regarding a possible propane smell.

“But when firefighters arrived they said it wasn’t actually at the courthouse and the smell turned out to be a sewer smell,” said Christy Poirier, the city of Vernon’s communications manager.

