Smoke returns to Bolean Road area east of Falkland

Smoke is again being reported at the site of the Bolean Lake wildfire near Spanish Lake, east of Falkland.
The original fire was reported July 17, but new information was given to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) Thursday morning, July 27.
Fire crews have been dispatched to investigate.
BCWS says it’s likely a small flare-up of the previous fire at this location.
The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the fire is currently being held at 0.1 hectares, and is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under the current conditions.
The Shuswap Emergency Program and BCWS gave thumbs-ups to the public for reporting smoke at this location.
