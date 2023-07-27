Smoke was reported coming from the Bolean Lake Road area near Spanish Lake east of Falkand Thursday, July 27. The site already had a wildfire ignite on July 17, and BC Wildfire Service crews think today’s smoke could be a flare-up from the earlier fire. (File photo)

Smoke was reported coming from the Bolean Lake Road area near Spanish Lake east of Falkand Thursday, July 27. The site already had a wildfire ignite on July 17, and BC Wildfire Service crews think today’s smoke could be a flare-up from the earlier fire. (File photo)

Smoke returns to Bolean Road area east of Falkland

Reported smoke on Thursday, July 27, could be flare-up from previous ignition on July 17

Smoke is again being reported at the site of the Bolean Lake wildfire near Spanish Lake, east of Falkland.

The original fire was reported July 17, but new information was given to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) Thursday morning, July 27.

Fire crews have been dispatched to investigate.

BCWS says it’s likely a small flare-up of the previous fire at this location.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says the fire is currently being held at 0.1 hectares, and is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under the current conditions.

The Shuswap Emergency Program and BCWS gave thumbs-ups to the public for reporting smoke at this location.

