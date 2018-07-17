Smoke rising from Okanagan Mountain Park hills

Smoke can be seen rising from the hills of Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park across from Rattlesnake Island.
RELATED: Crews battle wildfire near Big White Road
According to residents across Okanagan Lake in Peachland lightning sparked the blaze about 7:30 p.m.
While smoke is rising from the area BC Wildfire Service does not appear to be on scene.
At least four wildfire sparks Tuesday evening across the Okanagan and Shuswap.
The #BCWildfire Service currently responding to 13 new wildfires in the #Okanagan and #Similkameen area with ground crews, helicopters, and airtankers. Additional resources are on route to assist. At this time, there are no known threats to structures.
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018
A severe thunderstorm watch is being issued by Environment Canada for the B.C. Interior.
More to follow.
@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.