Smoke rising from Okanagan Mountain Park hills

Lightning may have sparked a fire in the hills across from Peachland

Smoke can be seen rising from the hills of Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park across from Rattlesnake Island.

According to residents across Okanagan Lake in Peachland lightning sparked the blaze about 7:30 p.m.

While smoke is rising from the area BC Wildfire Service does not appear to be on scene.

At least four wildfire sparks Tuesday evening across the Okanagan and Shuswap.

The #BCWildfire Service currently responding to 13 new wildfires in the #Okanagan and #Similkameen area with ground crews, helicopters, and airtankers. Additional resources are on route to assist. At this time, there are no known threats to structures. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 18, 2018

A severe thunderstorm watch is being issued by Environment Canada for the B.C. Interior.

