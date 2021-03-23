Smoky cooking accident ushers Revelstoke fire department

Revelstoke firefighters responded to fire alarms on March 22, caused by a cooking accident.
Crews arrived at Columbia Gardens apartments at 7:59 p.m. On arrival, firefighters silenced the alarms, ventilated from the falls and residents were cleared to return to their homes by 8:30 p.m. There was no fire in any of the units.
