Smoky cooking accident ushers Revelstoke fire department

There was no fire in the apartment unit

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to fire alarms at Columbia Garden apartments at 7:59 p.m. on March 23. (Facebook)

Revelstoke firefighters responded to fire alarms on March 22, caused by a cooking accident.

Crews arrived at Columbia Gardens apartments at 7:59 p.m. On arrival, firefighters silenced the alarms, ventilated from the falls and residents were cleared to return to their homes by 8:30 p.m. There was no fire in any of the units.

