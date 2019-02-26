New poll by Angus Reid Institute finds Canadian’s opinion of Trudeau has worsened in recent weeks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

Two-thirds of Canadians believe there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to the SNC-Lavalin affair, according to a new poll from the Angus Reid Institute.

Should an election be held tomorrow, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals would be fall behind Andrew Scheer’s Conservative Party by seven percentage points, according to the poll, released Tuesday.

READ MORE: Trudeau partially waives solicitor-client privilege for Wilson-Raybould

The Trudeau government is alleged to have put pressure on former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould not to carry out charges of fraud and corruption against the Quebec-based engineering company. The public will soon hear from the former minister after Trudeau announced he will lift attorney-client privilege.

Sixty-six per cent of Canadians believe SNC-Lavalin should be fully tried under the Criminal Code, according to the poll.

Ninety-five per cent of people who would vote for the Conservatives, should an election be held tomorrow, believe there is a “deeper scandal” in the Prime Minister’s Office, but 72 per cent of people who support the Liberals think the affair has been “overblown.”

The poll suggests the prime minister’s approval rating has declined. Sixty per cent of Canadians view Trudeau unfavourably, with 59 per cent indicating their opinion of him has worsened in recent weeks.

The majority of Canadians also indicated having unfavourable opinions about other party leaders. Fifty-four per cent do not look highly upon Scheer, and 64 per cent do not favour New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: GoFundMe inches closer to mark after death of beloved Central Okanagan yogi
Next story
‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Just Posted

Revelstoke firefighters participate in lung association fundraiser

They climbed 48 stories for the event

Roads, weather, snow report for Revelstoke area today

It’s another sunny one

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Get ready to load up on Vitamin D

The sun will be out today. It’s still cold, but sunny.

Okanagan woman free from breast implants

Dana Klassen has been living as a prisoner in her own body is now free

Kelowna couple helps save dogs from being dinner

The VanRyswyks have helped save 8 dogs from the dog meat industry in South Korea

WATCH: Methane-snacking crabs adaptive to climate change, UVic researchers say

A joint research study shows that B.C. crabs are making the most of methane seeps

Justice system needs ‘major, major overhaul’: Okanagan city councillors

Mund, Fehr say that changes are needed to help with homeless, addictions and mental health problems

Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Ammonia, jet fuel, chlorine, coal and crude oil among goods transported through communities

Higher wages, child benefit increases leaving more money in Canadians’ pockets

Fewer Canadians were below the poverty line in 2017 than 2016, Statistics Canada said

Measles vaccine screening likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

Kelowna cop won’t be charged after woman seriously injured during arrest

B.C.’s police watchdog determined the officer did not use excessive force

‘Game-changing’ program to combat food waste to expand across B.C.

Three-month pilot project in Chilliwack saw food waste redirected to make an estimated 250,000 meals

Natalie Wilkie wins two silver medals in World Para Nordic Championships

Shuswap cross-country skier makes medal finish in relay and 15km events

SNC-Lavalin affair takes toll on Liberal government: poll

Survey suggests Trudeau trails Scheer by seven percentage points

Most Read