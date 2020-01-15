I think the truck has parked beyond the 24 hour limit…(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Snow and cold for Revelstoke

Slippery driving conditions

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Snow ending this afternoon then cloudy. Amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 22 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 19.

Tomorrow: Snow ending in the morning then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 9. Wind chill near minus 18.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Blow snow and compact snow. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

South: Compact snow. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 230 cm

Season total: 662 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -20C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Wednesday

“Frostbite and Hypothermia are real concerns with current temperatures, travel and dress accordingly”

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Delay over, House to send articles of impeachment to Senate
Next story
North Okanagan bear ‘on a walkabout,’ expected to return home

Just Posted

Revelstoke nominated for Kraft Hockeyville

Nominations are open until Feb. 9

Snow and cold for Revelstoke

Slippery driving conditions

Grizzlies win one lose one last weekend

It was the end of a 13 game winning streak for the Revelstoke

UK film company comes to Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

The film features 10 Revelstoke residents and premiers Jan. 24

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Local entrepreneur opens dog bakery in Vernon pet grooming business

Kelowna International Airport surpasses 2 million passengers again

This is the second year in a row the airport has exceeded 2 million passengers

Andrew Weaver to step away from B.C. Greens, sit as independent

Former party leader to still represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding

B.C.’s Puntzi Mountain shatters record lows at -48 C

School buses cancelled, but classes open for kids in the Cariboo Chilcotin School District

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Princeton man pleads guilty to robbery related to home invasion

Johnathan Haller will be eligible for parole in June

Pipeline at centre of B.C. conflict is creating jobs for First Nations: chief

All 20 elected band councils along the Coastal GasLink pipeline route have signed benefits agreements

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Most Read